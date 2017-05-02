Talented Syrian Artist Creates Beautiful Functional Sculptures From the Remnants of War Weapons

Abu Ali al-Bitar, a housepainter and talented artist who makes his home in the tragically war-torn area of Douma, Syria has found a way to turn the remnants of massively destructive weapons of war into beautiful and functional handmade sculptures. Included in his works are toys, a vase, a stringed instrument, all made with materials he found.

Abu Ali al-Bitar, a 45-year-old house painter who collected dozens of rocket debris and spent ammunition casings, creates new artwork using spent cartridges in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, on April 20, 2017. Eastern Ghouta, a besieged opposition stronghold east of Damascus, has been battered by regime air strikes and shelling since Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011. Since then, children have grown accustomed to warnings not to play outside — but the grown-ups are finding creative ways to make sure kids can still have fun.

via Al Jazeera English