A Bitchin’ 1980s Cardboard Synthesizer Cat Scratcher

SUCK UK created a bitchin’ cardboard cat scratchpad that looks a lot like a Moog analog synthesizer from the 1980s, replete with faux buttons and a left-hand dial that’s actually a toy for a kitty to play with. There’s even a “MOG” (for moggy) sticker on the back.

Does your Cat wish she was in a 80’s synth pop band? Tiddles will love getting her claws stuck into the irresistibly scratchy cardboard keyboard (and it will keep her from tearing up your furniture).

This bodacious deal is expected to be available for purchase in April 2024.

via The Awesomer