A Bitchin’ 1980s Cardboard Synthesizer Cat Scratcher

Cat Synth Scratcher

SUCK UK created a bitchin’ cardboard cat scratchpad that looks a lot like a Moog analog synthesizer from the 1980s, replete with faux buttons and a left-hand dial that’s actually a toy for a kitty to play with. There’s even a “MOG” (for moggy) sticker on the back.

Does your Cat wish she was in a 80’s synth pop band? Tiddles will love getting her claws stuck into the irresistibly scratchy cardboard keyboard (and it will keep her from tearing up your furniture). 

This bodacious deal is expected to be available for purchase in April 2024.

Cat Synth Scratcher
Cat Synth Scratcher Front Angle
Cat Synth Scratcher Toy
Cat Scratch Synth

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts