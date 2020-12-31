A Symphonic Heavy Metal Medley of Ozzy Osbourne Songs Played by Musicians Around the World

Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock performed an amazing heavy metal medley of Ozzy Osbourne songs including “Perry Mason”, “Crazy Train”, “Bark at the Moon”, and “No More Tears”. The symphony was made up of talented musicians from all over the world who elegantly bid the year 2020 a proper goodbye.

This is a year that humanity will not forgive easily, it marks the entrance into an era, it made us define what are the important things humanity will have to carry into the future; friendship, art, science? All of them under the powerful waves of music.