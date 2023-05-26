Man Solo Climbs Switzerland’s Longest Via Ferrata

Filmmaker Jonas Marti captured footage of his amazing climb up the Daubenhorn Via Ferrata, the longest mountain climbing route in the Swiss Alps.

The Daubenhorn via ferrata is the longest in Switzerland, graded K5 (extremely difficult). It is made of 2,000 metres of steel cable, 215 metres of ladder and a couple of steel cable bridges. It took me more than 4 hours to complete and was really demanding.

A Via Ferrata is a protected mountain climbing route with steel cables, rungs, or ladders that assist climbers with scaling massive heights.