The Long History of Yodeling in the Swiss Alps

Scottish producer Stuart Smillie of Great Big Story traveled from London to Switzerland to learn about the long history of yodeling in the Swiss Alps. Smiillie explored this unique vocal art, learning different techniques and styles and how yodeling is judged. He also attended the Swiss yodeling contest Jodlerfest Altstätten, and was even given a lesson in yodeling.

What is yodeling? Where does this Swiss tradition come from? Why is it still performed today? And how is it judged? Along the way, he gets a personal how-to yodel lesson from Melanie of the famous family band Oesch die Dritten, meets skilled Swiss yodelers, and learns about the Alpine roots of the art.