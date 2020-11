Musician Patty Gurdy sang and performed an incredibly lively cover of the classic Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” on a gorgeous hurdy gurdy.

This is a cover of the song Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics. …This instrument is called “hurdy gurdy” and has its roots in medieval times. It works like a mechanical violin with a wheel bow, that can play bass, melody, and rhythm all at once.