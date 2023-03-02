‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Played as a Dire Straits Song

Dutch guitarist Laszlo Buring reimagined the oft-covered Guns N’ Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the style of Dire Straits. This switch gave the iconic power ballad a smooth but quietly powerful sound usually found in Mark Knopfler‘s distinctive vocals and guitar work.

Here’s another classic that I thought I could adapt to a Dire Straits version. I saw on instagram the other day someone that had already put the original solo in something of a Dire Straits style, so I thought I’d switch it up a little and try a different approach with a sort of Telegraph Road style build-up to a big ending.