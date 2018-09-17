Amazing Handcrafted Sweaters Featuring Photorealistic Knit Portraits of Iconic Music Legends

Japanese yarn artist Amimono Horinouchi creates absolutely incredible handcrafted sweaters that feature a photorealistic knit reproductions of iconic music legends. Among some of his notable creations are a purple Prince sweater, David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, a gorgeous red Grace Jones against a field of green, a blond Blondie in yellow, a shirtless Iggy Pop on black, DEVO in their trademark red Energy Domes, a very punk rock Ramones vest in pink and black, Biz Markie in pink and a tattooed Amy Winehouse against a houndstooth-ish background. Some of these amazing creations are available for purchase in Amimono’s Etsy store.
I make a sweater and a bag with knitting. All my works are made by domestic knitting machine. They are all handmade.
via KnitHacker