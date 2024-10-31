The Famous Foulmouthed Parrots of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in England

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park houses the largest parrot population in the United Kingdom, and some of these foulmouthed birds are famous for swearing at visitors.

Their swearing has shot these parrots to International stardom with fans flocking to hear England’s famous foulmouthed birds

Founder Steve Nichols explains that the birds who started it all are African greys who came to them from private homes during COVID. Nichols thought that if he incorporated them with other birds, they might let go of their profanity. Unfortunately, his idea backfired.

We integrated them to a bigger group of parrots and most parrots they learn all the common noises like vehicles reversing or microwaves or you can hear like telephone noises. The general idea was if these rogue parrots heard more of the common noises they would stop using the swear words. It didn’t really work. There was one or two of them that even picked up the swear words.

The Park Also Has a Clever Escape Artist

