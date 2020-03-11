A Comprehensive Documentary About the Survival Research Labs 2018 New York City Gallery Show

At the beginning 2018, Survival Research Laboratories (previously) ventured eastward from California for their massive gallery show “Inconsiderate Fantasies of Negative Acceleration: Characterized by Sacrifices of a Non-Consensual Nature” at Marlborough Contemporary in New York City. Filmmaker Steve Bage captured all aspects of the show in a wonderfully comprehensive documentary.

The team put on an incredible show, despite the fact that the robotic “Running Machine” got stuck had to be rescued during the closing of the show by a friendly backhoe driver from a local construction crew who happened to be working on the same street at the same time.