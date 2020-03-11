Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Comprehensive Documentary About the Survival Research Labs 2018 New York City Gallery Show

by on

At the beginning 2018, Survival Research Laboratories (previously) ventured eastward from California for their massive gallery show “Inconsiderate Fantasies of Negative Acceleration: Characterized by Sacrifices of a Non-Consensual Nature” at Marlborough Contemporary in New York City. Filmmaker Steve Bage captured all aspects of the show in a wonderfully comprehensive documentary.

Steve Bage’s documentary of the SRL show at Marlborough Contemporary Gallery NYC 2018. Includes footage of opening and closing SRL mini-shows, and pre-show activities.

The team put on an incredible show, despite the fact that the robotic “Running Machine” got stuck had to be rescued during the closing of the show by a friendly backhoe driver from a local construction crew who happened to be working on the same street at the same time.

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary

Survival Research Laboratories at Marlborough Contemporary


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved