A Brilliant Stop-Motion Animation of Surreal Morphing Clay Figures In Constant Motion

Swedish sculptor and filmmaker Alexander Unger, aka Guldies, created brilliant stop-motion animation entitled “Utopia” made from 2500 still pictures of surreal shapes and forms made out of clay that constantly morph into other shapes and forms. Like his previous work, Unger created the figures himself.
A Stop motion Animation consisting of 2500 still pictures, made purely out of clay. Shot with a Canon EOS 600D and animated in Dragonframe…All sound effects recorded with my BlueYeti – in my bedroom – inside a small pillow fort. Budget sound-proofing.