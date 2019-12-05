A Brilliant Stop-Motion Animation of Surreal Morphing Clay Figures In Constant Motion

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Swedish sculptor and filmmaker Alexander Unger, aka Guldies, created brilliant stop-motion animation entitled “Utopia” made from 2500 still pictures of surreal shapes and forms made out of clay that constantly morph into other shapes and forms. Like his previous work, Unger created the figures himself.