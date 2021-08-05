A Series of Surreal Interactions With Phone Booths



solopsist has created an amusingly surreal series of videos where they interact with the nearly-extinct public phone booth. Each video shows the prankster interacting with the hanging receiver. The receiver might be a pickle, it might be made of chocolate, it might just go limp or it might shoot strawberry jam from both the mouth and earpiece. The phone itself could also be a piñata filled with candy. There appear to be no limits to this person’s wonderful imagination.

Nothing is real everything is permitted

via Waxy