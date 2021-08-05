Laughing Squid

A Series of Surreal Interactions With Phone Booths

by

@solopsist

@solopsist




solopsist has created an amusingly surreal series of videos where they interact with the nearly-extinct public phone booth. Each video shows the prankster interacting with the hanging receiver. The receiver might be a pickle, it might be made of chocolate, it might just go limp or it might shoot strawberry jam from both the mouth and earpiece. The phone itself could also be a piñata filled with candy. There appear to be no limits to this person’s wonderful imagination.

Nothing is real everything is permitted

@solopsist

Nothing is real everything is permitted ##payphone ##spfx ##pranks


@solopsist

Everything is full of candy if you dream. ##dreamaesthetic ##tiktokart ##smash ##wtf ##payphonechallenge ##streetart


@solopsist

Didn’t finish rendering this one ##actornetworktheory ##friedpickles ##machinecognition ##summermashup ##uncannyalley


@solopsist

My phones blowing up ##payphone ##spfx ##art ##inflatable ##vibes


@solopsist

It’s called self care and I love him. ##selfcare ##art ##payphonechallenge ##wtf ##irl


@solopsist

It’s for you! It’s strawberry jam! ##art ##wtf ##payphone ##slowmotion ##strawberryjam


@solopsist

I can’t be the only one. #diyhomedecor #payphonechallenge #wtf #nostalgia #aesthetic



via Waxy



