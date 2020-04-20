Laughing Squid

Surfcity, A Browsable Network of Video Channels Dedicated to More Interesting Things Than the News

Surfcity News

New York City entrepreneur and developer Cody Brown discovered that he needed a break from the constant flow of information being documented on Twitter and decided to do something about it. Brown and a few of his friends created Surfcity, an algorithm-free, browsable network of video channels dedicated to a variety of fascinating things to watch other than the news.

Surfcity Shield Your Eyes

Surfcity Zoom

Surfcity Sweaty Palms


