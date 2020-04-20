Surfcity, A Browsable Network of Video Channels Dedicated to More Interesting Things Than the News

New York City entrepreneur and developer Cody Brown discovered that he needed a break from the constant flow of information being documented on Twitter and decided to do something about it. Brown and a few of his friends created Surfcity, an algorithm-free, browsable network of video channels dedicated to a variety of fascinating things to watch other than the news.
I’ve been craving an escape hatch from Twitter.
So some friends and I made this. A live network of 20 streams dedicated to nature, music, and things that fascinate.
Say hello to https://t.co/elDQzm1n9D
— codyb (@codybrown) April 17, 2020
The dream for https://t.co/elDQzm1n9D is to combine the communal warmth of live TV with the weird, good parts of the modern internet.
— codyb (@codybrown) April 17, 2020