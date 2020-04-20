Surfcity, A Browsable Network of Video Channels Dedicated to More Interesting Things Than the News

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

New York City entrepreneur and developer Cody Brown discovered that he needed a break from the constant flow of information being documented on Twitter and decided to do something about it. Brown and a few of his friends created Surfcity, an algorithm-free, browsable network of video channels dedicated to a variety of fascinating things to watch other than the news.

I’ve been craving an escape hatch from Twitter. So some friends and I made this. A live network of 20 streams dedicated to nature, music, and things that fascinate. Say hello to https://t.co/elDQzm1n9D — codyb (@codybrown) April 17, 2020