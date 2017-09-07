A Clever Supercut of YouTube Musicians Singing Along to the Lorde Song ‘Supercut’

In 2008 Andy Baio coined a term – supercut – for the kind of video which I would go on to make occasionally. In June 2017 Lorde released her second album, Melodrama, which features the song Supercut. …Since then I’ve been searching YouTube and Instagram daily for videos of people covering the song. The result is this unofficial music video. Keep an eye out for a special cameo towards the end.

Supercut (Supercut) is a very clever supercut compiled from videos of YouTube musicians singing the Lorde song “ Supercut “. The video was edited by Duncan Robson , who laid the song over the original tracks and featured clips from more than 30 videos. The full list of compiled videos used is included in the YouTube description. The song itself may have been inspired by Laughing Squid friend Andy Baio who originally coined the term “supercut” in 2008.

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!