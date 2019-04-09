A Mouthwatering Supercut of Animated Characters Preparing and Enjoying Scrumptious Looking Meals

“Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner” by Andrew Saladino of Royal Ocean Society is a mouthwatering supercut of animated characters of different styles preparing their daily meals and enjoying the fruits of their (or somebody else’s) labor. What’s remarkable is that several of the animated meals look as scrumptious as the real thing.

Had some time in between bigger videos, so I wanted to revisit an old #RoyalOcean staple — ever spent way too much time thinking the food you see in animated movies looks way too good?https://t.co/4dd1ZgFlWO — Andrew Saladino (@andymsaladino) April 8, 2019

Saladino also created another delicious supercut dedicated to leftovers.