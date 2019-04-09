Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mouthwatering Supercut of Animated Characters Preparing and Enjoying Scrumptious Looking Meals

by at on

“Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner” by Andrew Saladino of Royal Ocean Society is a mouthwatering supercut of animated characters of different styles preparing their daily meals and enjoying the fruits of their (or somebody else’s) labor. What’s remarkable is that several of the animated meals look as scrumptious as the real thing.

Saladino also created another delicious supercut dedicated to leftovers.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved