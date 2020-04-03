Laughing Squid

‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Cleverly Parodied With Lyrics Inspired by the Current Situation

Daniel Matarrazo, an incredibly talented musician and music director, has penned a couple of brilliant parodies of popular Disney songs to address the current status of the worldwide situation.

One parody replaces the lyrics of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins with those that are directly inspired by the status of the response in the United States.

The other clever parody replaces the lyrics to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid with those that encourage people to stay the f**k home.


