Super Slow Motion Macro Footage That Captures the Magnificent Beauty of Insects Taking Flight

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective (previously) captured beautiful super slow motion macro footage of insects taking off into flight. By shooting at such high speeds, Heidler was able to capture the magnificent beauty of unfolding wings and deliberate stances that allow these tiny creatures to fly.

Spectacular Insects in Flight Slow Motion Footage captured at 5.000 fps and 1000×1000 pixel image resolution. All insects were released after filming them with Photron Fastcam Nova S16 and Laowa 60mm 2:1 macro lens.