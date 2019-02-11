Laughing Squid

An Impressive Stop Motion Paper Animation of the Classic Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 Level

Japanese artist KisaragiHutae6 created a really wonderful stop motion paper animation of the classic Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 level. The entire animation was created in his notebook with a bit of old style cutting and pasting onto lined notebook paper. The effect is absolutely amazing.

via SorahNews24




