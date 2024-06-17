Hiker Attempts To Dislodge a Stubborn Sheep From a Mountain Summit in the Animated Short ‘Summit’

The talented folks at Birdbox Studio created “Summit”, an amusing animated short about a hiker who encounters a very stubborn yet fluffy sheep who will not move away from the mountaintop, no matter how hard the hiker tries. When the sheep finally moves, the man realizes how much he’s still got left.

The harder the climb. The better the view from the top. And the top is just there. It’s so close.

