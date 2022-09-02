Dave Grohl Joins Beck, Tenacious D, and John C. Reilly Onstage to Perform a Campy Cover of ‘Summer Breeze’

During the Judd and Beck: A Benefit for VictimsFirst benefit in August 2022 at Largo in Los Angeles, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, actor John C. Reilly, and Greg Kursten joined Beck onstage to perform a campy version of the classic Seals and Croft ballad “Summer Breeze”. As they were playing, the great Dave Grohl walked out onto the stage and added descriptive sound effects into the mix.

It wasn’t enough that Judd Apatow threw a benefit for VictimsFirst and invited Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega producer Greg Kurstin)… then TenaciousD were like, how about we do some songs too (thank you Jack Black and Kyle Gass)…so of course John C. Reilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants…..but THEN… out of seemingly nowhere Dave Grohl figured he would contribute “Yacht-rock musical sound effects” at the chorus.

The proceeds from the benefit went to VictimsFirst, an organization that is dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty events.

VictimsFirst works to educate communities and advocate for victims and survivors of mass casualty crime at the most horrific – and most vulnerable – times of their lives.