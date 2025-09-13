How Polio Was Eradicated Using Millions of Sugar Cubes That Helped the Medicine Go Down

Reporter Phil Edwards, who explores interesting subjects from all over the world, looked into the history of the polio vaccine, noting the fascinating manner in which the disease was eradicated around the world. This was due to the work of two very dedicated scientists: Jonas Salk, who created an injectable form of the vaccine, and Albert Sabin, who developed the sugar cube method to “help the medicine go down”.

We’ll chronicle the creation, approval, and distribution of this vaccine and pick the most surprising elements of the  logistics and how it worked to crush polio.

The Story Behind ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ in ‘Mary Poppins’

Mary Poppins Singing ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’

