Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sudden Coffee, A Monthly Subscription Featuring High Quality Sustainably Grown Instant Coffee

by at on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

Sudden Coffee is a very handy, subscription-based service that features high quality instant coffee that’s made from sustainably grown coffee beans that are roasted, uniquely brewed with a proprietary process and then batch dried into a powder that can be reconstituted with water. Coffees of different varietals and origins arrive each month through an online subscription (here’s a promo code for $5 off your first month).

The company is continually working to bring improvements to their customers. In early September 2017, the company announced Sudden 3.0, a new brewing method to bring out the notes of the coffees, all packaged in biodegradable, compostable tubes for easy portability.

We’ve improved how we brew the coffee, resulting in brighter, cleaner, more complex flavor. Fruit notes pop, aromatics sing, and the coffee’s natural sweetness dazzles. …Your coffee will be more intense and expressive, perfectly setting off the improved flavor of our new process. This will come at no additional cost to you, as we believe this is the best way to make Sudden taste great. …Our tubes are made of PLA compostable plastic, so when you’re done – toss them in a green bin.

At the beginning of 2017, Sudden conducted a random taste test in San Francisco, pitting their product against Starbucks. .

Sudden Taste Challenge – we went to Dolores Park and gave random people two cups of coffee. One had our coffee, the other freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee.

A post shared by Sudden Coffee (@suddencoffee) on

A post shared by Sudden Coffee (@suddencoffee) on

A post shared by Sudden Coffee (@suddencoffee) on

\


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy