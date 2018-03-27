The Last Male Standing, A Powerful Film About the Caretakers of Sudan, the Last Northern White Rhino

On Mar 20, 2018, Sudan, the very last male northern white rhinoceros, sadly passed away from age related complications and with his death an entire species became extinct. Filmmakers David Hambridge and Andrew Harrison Brown traveled to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya to speak with Sudan’s beloved caretakers Jemu Mwenda and Joseph Wachira about this powerful loss. The resulting documentary The Last Male Standing tells the story about the lives of these caretakers, both with and without Sudan.

While Sudan’s passing has rattled the Ol Pejeta family to the core, one positive side of this tragedy has been seeing many of you celebrate his caretakers. Sudan’s legacy lives on especially through the lives of those that cared for him on a daily basis. Fortunately, the world will have an opportunity to get to know these admirable men beyond just the pictures that have circulated around them over the last few years.

The documentary is still in production as of this date, but it is expected to be release in early 2019.

A post shared by The Last Male Standing Film (@thelastmalestanding) on Mar 20, 2018 at 2:09am PDT

A post shared by The Last Male Standing Film (@thelastmalestanding) on Mar 1, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

A post shared by The Last Male Standing Film (@thelastmalestanding) on Mar 20, 2018 at 2:02am PDT