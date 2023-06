‘Succession’ Reimagined as ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’

Artsy Algorithm cleverly reimagined the individual members of the Roy family from the wildly successful HBO series Succession as the family in the trailer for the quirky 2001 Wes Anderson film The Royal Tenenbaums.

Trailer for The Royal Roys, Succession meets The Royal Tenenbaums

Like the work by Curious Refuge, this recreation featured the distinctive palette, the minimalist look, and the quirky characters of Anderson’s films using AI.

Here’s the original trailer for The Royal Tenenbaums.

via Wu-Tang is for the Children