The Stylish Origins Behind Cat Breed Names

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords explained the stylish origins behind the names of specific cat breeds, citing such examples as the calico cat (a cotton fabric from South India), the tuxedo cat (from Tuxedo, New York) and the tabby cat (taffeta silk from Iraq).

Calico, tuxedo, tabby…these are  all descriptors for your cat’s fur patterns. But did you know that those  words actually originated from clothing or fabrics that got their monikers from real  places and cities? Cat’s out of the bag!

Stylish Cat Names
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

