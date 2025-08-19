The Stylish Origins Behind Cat Breed Names

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords explained the stylish origins behind the names of specific cat breeds, citing such examples as the calico cat (a cotton fabric from South India), the tuxedo cat (from Tuxedo, New York) and the tabby cat (taffeta silk from Iraq).

