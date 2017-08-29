Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Environmental Students Use Canoe to Rescue a Koala Stranded Up a Tree Due to the Rising River

by at on

Rescuing Koala

While out canoeing on the Murray River at Ulupna Island in Victoria, Australia, students with the Latrobe University Bendigo Outdoor and Environmental Education came upon a lone koala bear who had sought refuge up a tree from the rising river during a severe storm that hit the area, but could not get back down for fear of drowning. One student brought his canoe in close and the tiny marsupial jumped aboard.

…the koala jumped on board straight away to be ferried back to shore. Once he was back on dry land you could see his back legs were wet so we guessed that he has maybe tried to swim back to shore but decided the current was maybe too strong. Once back on shore the koala didn’t seem worried about us being there at all and stuck around for a while taking a drink from the river.

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.

Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy