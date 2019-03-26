A Beautiful Stop-Motion Music Video for an Incredible String Quartet Cover of the Björk Song ‘Venus as a Boy’

In promotion of their soon-to-be-released Björk tribute album, the Vitamin String Quartet performed an incredible string interpretation of the Icelandic vocalist‘s classic song “Venus as a Boy”. Accompanying this cover wonderful stop-motion paper cut animation by Seen Film that visually enriches the music.

The official music video for our take on @bjork’s “Venus As A Boy” is out now! Watch the full video on YouTube – https://t.co/Q1FqcvDTGo We have @seen_film to thank for this beautiful video, we couldn’t be happier with the final product. ?? pic.twitter.com/Oe8G3mxISX — VitaminStringQuartet (@WeAreVSQ) March 25, 2019

Here’s the original version of the song.

