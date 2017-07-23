Laughing Squid

The Upside Down Comes Home With Will Beyers in the Spooky ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two Trailer

In the wonderfully spooky trailer for the second season of the runaway Netflix series Stranger Things, a frightened Will Beyers tries to make sense of his life after a series of events involving the malevolent entity that returned with him from Upside Down derailed his joy of returning to his Hawkins, Indiana home. The late great Vincent Prices‘s iconic voice-over from “Thriller” provides a perfect soundtrack for the second season premiere on Halloween 2017.

The first trailer for Stranger Things 2 is here. It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.


