The Upside Down Comes Home With Will Beyers in the Spooky ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two Trailer

In the wonderfully spooky trailer for the second season of the runaway Netflix series Stranger Things, a frightened Will Beyers tries to make sense of his life after a series of events involving the malevolent entity that returned with him from Upside Down derailed his joy of returning to his Hawkins, Indiana home. The late great Vincent Prices‘s iconic voice-over from “Thriller” provides a perfect soundtrack for the second season premiere on Halloween 2017.

