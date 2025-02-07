An Incredible Stop Motion Short Film Using the Distinctive Photographic Street Art of JR

French animator Victor Haegelin worked with artist JR and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to use a number of JR’s distinctive photographic street art to make the short stop motion film “City Allegory”, which showed a young girl traversing the city of Paris via sidewalks and alcoves. The film, while appearing tedious to produce, was seemlessly edited by StreetArtGlobe resulting in a wonderful short film.

(translated)If you stick a poster on a wall many times, it makes an animation of posters on a wall! Last year I had the chance to participate in the short film project of JR and Alice Rohrwacher. It was very cold and his team stuck a lot of posters on the walls of Paris. First we filmed the child in the studio, then selected the right images, printed, cut, then stuck, photographed, and unstuck…

via Kraftfuttermischwerk