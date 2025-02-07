An Incredible Stop Motion Short Film Using the Distinctive Photographic Street Art of JR

French animator Victor Haegelin worked with artist JR and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to use a number of JR’s distinctive photographic street art to make the short stop motion film “City Allegory”, which showed a young girl traversing the city of Paris via sidewalks and alcoves. The film, while appearing tedious to produce, was seemlessly edited by StreetArtGlobe resulting in a wonderful short film.

(translated)If you stick a poster on a wall many times, it makes an animation of posters on a wall! Last year I had the chance to participate in the short film project of JR and Alice Rohrwacher. It was very cold and his team stuck a lot of posters on the walls of Paris. First we filmed the child in the studio, then selected the right images, printed, cut, then stuck, photographed, and unstuck…

via Kraftfuttermischwerk

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts