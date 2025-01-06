An Intense ‘Stimulation Clicker’ Game That Incorporates Various Online Elements Into a Fast-Paced Experience

My game Stimulation Clicker is out now, enjoy :)> neal.fun/stimulation-… — Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-01-06T16:09:31.461Z

Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun created “Stimulation Clicker”, a fun but chaotic online game in which the player clicks a button that appropriately says “Click Me”.

From there, the player gathers up stimulation (points) by clicking that very same button. As the game goes on, the stimulations can be attributed automatically, allowing the user to engage in an increasingly fast-paced experience that incorporates various online elements while unlocking achievements.

Rack up stimulation points in possibly the worst webpage ever created.

Hi bluesky, I make web games on my site neal.fun. Right now I'm working on a game called stimulation clicker — Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2024-11-13T17:40:06.490Z