An Intense ‘Stimulation Clicker’ Game That Incorporates Various Online Elements Into a Fast-Paced Experience
Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun created “Stimulation Clicker”, a fun but chaotic online game in which the player clicks a button that appropriately says “Click Me”.
From there, the player gathers up stimulation (points) by clicking that very same button. As the game goes on, the stimulations can be attributed automatically, allowing the user to engage in an increasingly fast-paced experience that incorporates various online elements while unlocking achievements.
Rack up stimulation points in possibly the worst webpage ever created.