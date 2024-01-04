Musician Plays Incredible Multi-Instrumental Cover of ‘Stickerbush Symphony’ From Donkey Kong

The extremely talented musician Luke Pickman of InstrumentManiac played every single instrument on an incredible cover of the “Stickerbush Symphony” from Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest.

The list of instruments Pickman played for this arrangement is quite long, as he describes at the end of the video.

I loved working on the arrangement of this because the instrumentation is so so wacky. It’s like harmonica, some strings, teeny tiny saxophone. But it all kind of comes together and just gels perfectly.

Here’s the original “Stickerbush Symphony” by David Wise.