Stick Nation – A Community Featuring User Submitted Reviews of Unique Sticks Found in the Wild

Stick Nation is a popular social media community where users can submit their reviews of the unique sticks they’ve found in the wild around the world.

Creating a space for sticks and adventure

The idea first came to founders Boone Hogg and Logan Jugler during a trip to Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, where they were taking photos of all the interesting sticks they could find. According to The New York Times, this started out as a joke yet the pair really tapped into something that is meaningful to so many people.

What started as a wilderness jest has by now morphed into something slightly less tongue-in-cheek. The act of finding, handling and appreciating a good stick seems to speak to one’s inner 5-year-old.

Jugler and Hogg have also written the book Sticks, which is published by Ten Speed Press and is available for pre-order with a delivery date of October 7, 2025.

In this celebration of the Stick Nation community, the founders of Stick Nation, Logan Jugler and Boone Hogg, branch out into book format to share their expertise on identifying and categorizing sticks. Included throughout are submissions from Stick Nation members and their canine companions from all over the globe, each accompanied by the finder’s name, location, and a personal story.

Sticks Found in the Wild

Stick Nation Submission Compilations

via Why Is This Interesting?