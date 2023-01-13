Stevie Wonder and Jeff Beck Perform ‘Superstition’ at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary in 2009

Legendary musicians Stevie Wonder and Jeff Beck performed a magical version of Wonder’s iconic song “Superstition” during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Show.

The show occurred at Madison Square Garden in 2009, the same year Beck was inducted for the second time in his career. The first time was with The Yardbirds in 1992. As it turns out, Beck wrote the percussion line for “Superstition”, which made it a perfect song to perform.

Did you know that Jeff Beck wrote the drum beat for “Superstition”? After his sudden death…there will be plenty of people rightfully praising Beck’s virtuoso guitar talents but as it turns out he knew how to crank out a drum line when he had to

Sadly, Beck unexpectedly passed away on January 10, 2023, from the effects of bacterial meningitis. He was 78 years old. And with his death, the world has lost a beautiful soul and his extraordinary musical gifts.