Steve Perry Talks About Walking Away From Journey

Vocalist Steve Perry sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview to talk about why he walked away from the band Journey and what he’s been doing since. He said that he lost the passion for creating music and needed to find himself.

Former Journey frontman, Steve Perry, talks about why he stepped away from his music career. He opens up about how the fame got to him and reveals what he does to stay grounded.

Perry also opened up about finding Dr. Kelly Nash, the love of his life, who unfortunately passed away in 2012 due to cancer.

I took her to dinner one night and we were inseparable after that …she was three years fighting breast cancer but you’d never know. We were inseparable for the time we were together which was a year and a half approximately until she passed away… There was just this other layer of connection and in fact I told her I “feel like I’ve always known you” I used to tell her” I love you before I met you I love you now and I always will”.

Perry kept his promise to Nash about not isolating himself and to keep making music, so he reignited his passion for music and released the album Traces in 2018.

She said “if something was to happen to me promise me you won’t go back into isolation for I think it would make this all for naught” and I just thought that statement was so huge. It was like she was looking at her whole life. Being diagnosed, her struggle, during the struggle of cancer and the possibility of us not being together has to have some kind of meaning and I made the promise. So that’s how the last record came about.

