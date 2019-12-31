A Young Steve Martin Performs Stand Up Comedy for Dogs on ‘The Tonight Show’ in 1973

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While appearing on The Tonight Show in 1973, a young, brown-haired Steve Martin hilariously performed stand-up comedy for dogs. As Martin told his jokes, his canine audience slowly began to politely thin out.

One dog, however, remained for the whole routine and appeared to be so amused that he almost peed the stage (or perhaps he was just waving to Martin with his back foot).

Afterward, Martin performed some rather absurdist card tricks for host Johnny Carson.

Rare early Steve Martin stand-up routine from 2/15/1973. He performs for an audience of dogs and later does some card tricks for Johnny Carson.

via Open Culture