Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Steve Martin Performs His Rousing Original Banjo Song ‘Office Supplies’ With The Philadelphia Orchestra

by on

The great Steve Martin along with the talented musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra played a truly rousing version of Martin’s original banjo song “Office Supplies”. The song is from Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers’ long-awaited album entitled The Long-Awaited Album.

This incredible performance took place during the HearNOW: A Free At-Home Gala which was a virtual fundraiser for the orchestra.

Even while social distancing, the Orchestra is finding new ways to innovate, remain artistically vibrant, provide educational programming, and be a resource for our communities…Although we cannot be with our audiences and collaborators in person right now, we can still connect with one another, powerfully, through music. This virtual gala is a beacon to the future when we can be together again.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved