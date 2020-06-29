Steve Martin Performs His Rousing Original Banjo Song ‘Office Supplies’ With The Philadelphia Orchestra

The great Steve Martin along with the talented musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra played a truly rousing version of Martin’s original banjo song “Office Supplies”. The song is from Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers’ long-awaited album entitled The Long-Awaited Album.
I was honored to play with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra for their yearly fundraiser. What a cast! Enjoy. https://t.co/6teTBxVvZo
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 22, 2020
This incredible performance took place during the HearNOW: A Free At-Home Gala which was a virtual fundraiser for the orchestra.
Even while social distancing, the Orchestra is finding new ways to innovate, remain artistically vibrant, provide educational programming, and be a resource for our communities…Although we cannot be with our audiences and collaborators in person right now, we can still connect with one another, powerfully, through music. This virtual gala is a beacon to the future when we can be together again.