Steve Martin Performs His Rousing Original Banjo Song ‘Office Supplies’ With The Philadelphia Orchestra

The great Steve Martin along with the talented musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra played a truly rousing version of Martin’s original banjo song “Office Supplies”. The song is from Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers’ long-awaited album entitled The Long-Awaited Album.

I was honored to play with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra for their yearly fundraiser. What a cast! Enjoy. https://t.co/6teTBxVvZo — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 22, 2020

This incredible performance took place during the HearNOW: A Free At-Home Gala which was a virtual fundraiser for the orchestra.