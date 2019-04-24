Steve Irwin Shares an Incredibly Tender Moment in 1997 With a Trusting Orangutan Mother and Her Baby

In an absolutely heartwrenching, beautiful moment from a 1997 episode entitled “Faces in the Forest” from the series The Crocodile Hunter , the late naturalist Steve Irwin shared an incredibly tender moment with a trusting orangutan mum who happily brought her baby over to meet him. The three mammals shared a beautiful hug while sitting comfortably on a branch of a Sumatran tree.

Steve falls in love with the orangutans of Sumatra and helps in the rehabilitation process while joining some of the wilder animals in the trees where they live.

via reddit