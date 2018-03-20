Laughing Squid

A Beautiful Whiteboard Animation of an Inspiring Stephen Hawking Speech In Tribute to His Memory

After Skool paid tribute to the late, great Stephen Hawking with a brilliant whiteboard animation that illustrates “It Can Be Done” the truly inspiring speech that he gave during the 2015 World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting. In this speech, Hawking urged his fellow time-travelers to seize the moment, to be compassionat and prepare for the future.

One of the great revelations of the Space Age has been the perspective it has given humanity on ourselves. When we see the earth from space, we see ourselves as a whole. We see the unity and not the divisions. It is such a simple image with a compelling message. One planet. One human race.

We are here together and we need to live together with tolerance and respect. We must become Global Citizens. Our only boundaries are the way we see ourselves. The only borders, the way we see each other. …Let us fight for every woman and every man to have the opportunity to live healthy, secure lives, full of opportunity and love.

We are all time travelers, journeying together into the future. But let us work together to make that future a place we want to visit.

Be brave, be determined, overcome the odds. It can be done

