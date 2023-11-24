Stephen Fry Reads Nick Cave’s Letter Responding to Fans About ChatGPT and Human Creativity

Legendary British comedian Stephen Fry read aloud a powerful letter written by musician Nick Cave in response to fans Leon and Charlie, who asked him about ChatGPT and human creativity. Suffice to say, Cave is not a big fan of the subject.

GPT is fast tracking the commodification of the human spirit by mechanizing the imagination. It renders our participation in the act of creation as valueless and unnecessary. That songwriter you were talking to Leon who is using chat GPT to write his lyrics because it is faster and easier is participating in the erosion of the world’s soul and the spirit of humanity itself.

This wonderful performance took place during the 10th anniversary Letters Live show, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.