Stephen Colbert Works Out With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg While Dressed Like Angus Young of AC/DC

Colbert and RBG

During a wonderfully humorous segment on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert joined the incomparable Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her daily workout. The petite 85-year old legend, clad in a fierce purple sweatshirt with the words “Super Diva” emblazoned across the front, moved nimbly about the gym after a false start with some loud music. Colbert, on the other hand, lumbered around while dressed like Angus Young from AC/DC. When Colbert asked the Justice about her Notorious R.B.G. nickname, she responded brilliantly.

It’s named after Notorious B.I.G the famous rapper. When people ask what do you have in common which the Notorious B.I.G and I said we have one thing in common and that is we were both born and bred in Brooklyn, New York.

For those who are unfamiliar with the look of Angus Young, here’s an iconic shot of him from a live show.

