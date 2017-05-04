Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Stephen Colbert and Jim Parsons Tell Silly Lies About Adoptable Puppies to Help Them Find Homes

by at on

In an adorable segment of The Late Show entitled “Rescue Dog Rescue“, host Stephen Colbert and guest Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory, lifted up adoptable puppies one-by-one and made up a silly little story about each of them to help them find the right home. The puppies are available for adoption through the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, New York

Stephen and Jim Parsons try to get some puppies adopted by way of the most adorable alternative facts yet.

Earlier in the show, Parson spoke about getting older, weatherman names and his desire to understand both sides of the political aisle.

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.