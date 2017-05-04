Stephen Colbert and Jim Parsons Tell Silly Lies About Adoptable Puppies to Help Them Find Homes

In an adorable segment of The Late Show entitled “Rescue Dog Rescue“, host Stephen Colbert and guest Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory, lifted up adoptable puppies one-by-one and made up a silly little story about each of them to help them find the right home. The puppies are available for adoption through the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, New York

Stephen and Jim Parsons try to get some puppies adopted by way of the most adorable alternative facts yet.

Earlier in the show, Parson spoke about getting older, weatherman names and his desire to understand both sides of the political aisle.