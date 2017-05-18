Stephen Colbert and Brad Pitt Talk About Existence in ‘Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars’

Stephen Colbert laid down beside War Machine star Brad Pitt under the night sky to talk about existence and some of life’s deepest mysteries in “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars” on an episode of The Late Show.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Stephen Colbert laid down beside War Machine star Brad Pitt under the night sky to talk about existence and some of life’s deepest mysteries in “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars” on an episode of The Late Show.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.