Steely Dan Plays Four Iconic Songs on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1973

While appearing on the late-night musical variety series The Midnight Special on August 31, 1973, the inimitable team of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, along with the rest of Steely Dan, played an amazing set of their now-iconic songs. This included “Reelin’ in the Years”, “Do It Again”, “My Old School”, and “Show Biz Kids”. The young group was understandably nervous about playing a national television show, but their performance was legendary.
Steely Dan performed on The Midnight Special August 31, 1973