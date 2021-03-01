Intricate Steampunk Spiders Made From Old Watches

Artist Peter Szucsy of Steampunk Gallery has created a intricate line of Steampunk styled spiders that are made from antique watches. The watches, which were once gold in color, have taken on a dark patina that gives a mechanized look to these graceful arachnids.

Szuscy, who was previously an art director, stated that he wanted to bring to life what he only previously created virtually.

I have made many creatures, monsters, create several worlds in almost all of the styles in the virtual world…..But a few years ago I felt it is about time to create something different. So … I left my computer and made lots of my ideas come alive in the real world.

