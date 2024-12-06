A Brief Animated History of What the Statue of Liberty Represents in the United States

A brief animated history of the Statue of Liberty, as told by Untold History, explains how the statue is a symbol of friendship, knowledge, and freedom. While she maintains these ideals held dearly by the United States, Lady Liberty also serves as a welcoming beacon for those who are new to the country.

The Statue of Liberty is more than just a statue – it’s a collection of powerful symbols that represent the United States, its history and the ideals that it holds dear.