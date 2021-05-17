Two Security Guards Confront Hecklers Statler and Waldorf in a Saturday Night Live ‘Muppet Show’ Sketch

During an amusing Muppet Show sketch on Saturday Night Live, two security guards played by guest host Keegan-Michael Key and cast member Kenan Thompson confront the iconically cantankerous duo of Statler and Waldorf in their box seats about their noisy heckling habits. The pair ignored the bouncers and continued on and on. Despite repeated warnings and letting them know that they were “more than welcome to leave”, tempers flared and the fists came out.

