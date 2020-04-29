Incredibly Detailed Star Wars Stained Glass Lamps

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Craftsman kethtopher of Woodland Porpoise Workshop creates beautiful, incredibly detailed lamps and sculptures of vehicles and droids from the Star Wars universe made out of stained glass and finished wood. Included amongst these distinctive selection is an AT-AT, an AT-ST, an X-wing fighter, the Millenium Falcon, a Shuttle Tydirium, and the loveable R2-D2, just to name a few.

Here’s the stained glass R2D2!! Man, he always did light up the room.

via Neatorama