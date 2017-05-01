An Insightful Look at Where ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Force Awakens’ Fell Short in Character Development

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay took a critical look at his “favorite franchise of all time”, offering an insightful eye into both Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens and Rogue One. Tucker specifically noted how both films fell a bit short in regard to character development, character engagement, purposeful objective and meaningful consequence.

I love Star Wars…it’s because I love Star Wars so much that I think it’s good to be constructively critical of the latest films. We all want these new stories to be as good as possible, which means being honest about what works and what doesn’t. While neither Rogue One nor The Force Awakens are perfect films, I do feel they’ve breathed new life into the franchise and given the future of Star Wars films a very welcome gift…”Hope.”