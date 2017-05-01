Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Insightful Look at Where ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Force Awakens’ Fell Short in Character Development

by at on

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay took a critical look at his “favorite franchise of all time”, offering an insightful eye into both Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens and Rogue One. Tucker specifically noted how both films fell a bit short in regard to character development, character engagement, purposeful objective and meaningful consequence.

I love Star Wars…it’s because I love Star Wars so much that I think it’s good to be constructively critical of the latest films. We all want these new stories to be as good as possible, which means being honest about what works and what doesn’t. While neither Rogue One nor The Force Awakens are perfect films, I do feel they’ve breathed new life into the franchise and given the future of Star Wars films a very welcome gift…”Hope.”

Advertisements

More posts about: Film


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.