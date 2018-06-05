Steel Star Wars Death Star Fire Pit

West Coast Firepits released an out of this world wood burning Death Star fire pit made out of 1/4″ thick carbon steel. The silver, black, and raw steel Star Wars themed fire pits come in various sizes and are available to purchase from West Coast Firepits and Touch of Modern.

The West Coast Firepits “Death Star” model features the most precise replica of The Empire’s planet destroying battle station. Enjoy this homage to one of the most iconic weapons in movie history, right in the comfort of your own backyard or patio. The wood burning Death Star requires no tools for installation and can be expected to oxidize naturally over time.