Colored Pencils With Clever Star Wars Themed Shades

Color Wars Pencils

Online novelty pencil store Pop Colors has created a set of non-toxic, colored pencils that come in shades with names that are cleverly crafted with a distinctive Star Wars theme. The shades include such names as Darth Shader, Chewbacco, Return of The Redi, Bluke Skywalker Maroonium Falcon, Princess Leialac, R-2 Deep Blue, C-3Pgold, Obi-Sun Kenobi, Stormtrooper and Java The Hut.

  • Die-cut box for easy display
  • Pre-Sharpened
  • Non-Toxic & ASTM Approved – Safe for Both Kids & Adults
  • Great gift for Star Wars fans

Color Wars Pencils Vertical

Color Wars Pencils Box

