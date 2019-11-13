Colored Pencils With Clever Star Wars Themed Shades

Online novelty pencil store Pop Colors has created a set of non-toxic, colored pencils that come in shades with names that are cleverly crafted with a distinctive Star Wars theme. The shades include such names as Darth Shader, Chewbacco, Return of The Redi, Bluke Skywalker Maroonium Falcon, Princess Leialac, R-2 Deep Blue, C-3Pgold, Obi-Sun Kenobi, Stormtrooper and Java The Hut.

Die-cut box for easy display

Pre-Sharpened

Non-Toxic & ASTM Approved – Safe for Both Kids & Adults

Great gift for Star Wars fans

